Go And Marry – Davido Advises Timaya, Peruzzi, Others (Video)

by Amaka

A video currently trending online shows the moment Davido advised his colleagues, Timaya, Soso Soberekon and Peruzzi to settle down.

Davido, Timaya and Soso Soberekon,
‘Blow My Mind’ crooner, Davido, and his colleagues, ,Timaya and Soso Soberekon,

It all began when one of his friends teased him by calling “my married friend”.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido had a formal introduction with the family of his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland‘and they are set to tie the knot in 2020.

The singer, who was reminded of his plans on settling down, excitedly confirmed that he is finally going to get married, while adding that he is not happy with them.

The father of two jokingly said;

“Timaya, you and Soso should go and marry”

Read Also: Armed South African Protesters Hit The Streets (Videos)

Watch the video below:

0

