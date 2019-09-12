Go To Your People And Seek Forgiveness: Shehu Sani Tells Okorocha

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has advised the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha to return to his people and seek forgiveness.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central during the 8th Senate made this known in a tweet on Thursday.

According to the very outspoken former lawmaker, Okorocha has wandered for so long in the “desert of Egypt, searching for gold under the foot of Pharoah”.

He, therefore, urged the former governor to return to his kinsmen and seek forgiveness.

This advise comes a day after Okorocha said that his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) that he laboured for has paid him with nothing other than evil.

Sani tweeted: Oh yea Rochas; thee hath wandered for so long in the desert of Egypt, searching for Gold under the foot of the Pharaohs and casting Idols in Bronze. Return to thy brethren and seek forgiveness of thy Lord that thee shalt be cured of thy leprosy.