Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo Gets Car Gift As She Turns 29

Nigerian Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo is sure in a happy mood as asides turning 29, she also received a 2007 Lexus ES350 car gift for her birthday.

The “Excess Love” crooner, has since taken to social media to share the good news writing;

She wrote:

“WHAT EXACTLY DID I DO TO DESERVE ALL THE LOVE. WHAT DID I DO TO YOU PEOPLE O @EEZEECONCEPTZ.

” I APOLOGISE I’M SORRY I WILL DO IT AGAIN AND AGAIN…THANK YOU FOR CELEBRATING ME.

“THANK YOU SENIOR @EEZEETEE1 FOR SETTING THE PACE…@JOSH2FUNNY @APEHHARRISON @OFFICIALCHRISMORGAN THANK YOU AND THEY SAID THE DAY JUST BEGAN”

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chinwo got the birthday gift from her managing company.