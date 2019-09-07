Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo Gets Car Gift As She Turns 29

by Temitope Alabi
Mercy Chinwo
Mercy Chinwo

Nigerian Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo is sure in a happy mood as asides turning 29, she also received a 2007 Lexus ES350 car gift for her birthday.

The “Excess Love” crooner, has since taken to social media to share the good news writing;

Read Also: Gospel Singer Forced To Take Down Bikini Photo After Suffering Backlash (Photo)

She wrote:

“WHAT EXACTLY DID I DO TO DESERVE ALL THE LOVE. WHAT DID I DO TO YOU PEOPLE O @EEZEECONCEPTZ.
” I APOLOGISE I’M SORRY I WILL DO IT AGAIN AND AGAIN…THANK YOU FOR CELEBRATING ME.
“THANK YOU SENIOR @EEZEETEE1 FOR SETTING THE PACE…@JOSH2FUNNY @APEHHARRISON @OFFICIALCHRISMORGAN THANK YOU AND THEY SAID THE DAY JUST BEGAN”

Mercy Chinwo Car
Mercy Chinwo CarMercy Chinwo Car

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chinwo got the birthday gift from her managing company.

Tags from the story
Lexus ES350, Mercy Chinwo
0

You may also like

PHOTOS: Check Out Mercy Aigbe’s AMVCA Outfit And Fans Reaction

Bobrisky says he regrets helping & supporting Nina, because she’s ungrateful

Julius Agwu Shares Adorable Photos Of His Daughter Zahra

Stephanie Linus reacts to copyright infringement allegations with powerful statement (Read detail)

Finally, Eva Alordiah’s ex-fiance, Caeser speaks on their breakup

Tobi Bakre shares his saddest Valentine story

Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Other Celebs Attend Kemi Afolabi’s Birthday & Modorisa Movie Premiere (Photos & Videos)

BBNaija: BamBam’s Church Member Reacts To Her Toilet Sex With Teddy-A

23-year-old lady falls in love with her rich sugar daddy, 47, says they are now engaged (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *