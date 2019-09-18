Gov Ganduje’s Wife Becomes Associate Professor In Maryam Abacha American University

by Verity

The promotion of the wife of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Dr. Hafsat to the rank of associate professor has been approved by the governing Council of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN).

Mrs Ganduje is currently a lecturer at the Department of Education, Bayero University, Kano.

The promotion was made known in a statement signed by the President and Founder of the university, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo and made available to Newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Muhammad-Tukur, a member of the delegation said the decision to elevate her to the new rank was based on her record of teaching, research service and comprehensive review of her scholarly work.

“I am happy to inform you that the governing council of Maryam Abacha American University has approved your promotion to the rank of Associate professor (Administration and Planning) effective from Aug. 14, 2019.

“Your elevation to such a higher rank is based on your record of teaching, research service and comprehensive review of your scholarly work as well as your commitment towards the promotion of education,” he said.

