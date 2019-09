A video has surfaced on the internet capturing the moment Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, was disgraced by some angry protesters after walking outside the UN building in New York.

The protesters upon sighting him began to chant ”Obaseki Ole” you have failed.

He subsequently ignored them as he went about his business.

Read Also: Obaseki Removed The Only Commissioner I Nominated Into His Cabinet: Oshiomhole

He is currently in New York attending the 74th UNGA.

Watch the video below: