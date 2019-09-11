Governor Releases 6 Bandits In Exchange For 20 Kidnap Victims

The government of Katsina state has released six bandits held by security agencies in the state, in exchange for 20 kidnapped persons.

The exchange is said to be part of a peace deal which was entered into by the bandits and the state government.

Following several bandit attacks on eight local government areas; Dandume, Sabuwa, Faskari, Kankara, Safana, Danmusa, Batsari and Jibiya in the state, government decided to dialogue with leaders of the bandits, hence agreements were reached to release some of their members held by security agencies.

Aminu Masari, governor of the state, while speaking during the handing over said that he has been visiting local government areas that shared borders with Rugu forests, which served as a hideout for the bandits, alongside security chiefs.

Masari said they agreed that bandits in detention who have not been prosecuted will be exchanged for the kidnap victims in their custody.

The governor revealed that since the commencement of the process on Monday, five people –two females and three males — have been released while 20 more were released on Tuesday.