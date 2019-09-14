Greatest Danger To Nigeria’s Stability Is Fulani’s Insatiable Lust For Power: Fani-Kayode

Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has ascribed the dangers to Nigeria’s stability, peace and unity to “the insolent and rapacious disposition and insatiable lust for power of the Fulani hegemonists.”

The former minister while speaking on Saturday through his Twitter handle, also blamed the country’s instability and disunity to “Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

According to Fani-Kayode, the only way to begin to find a headway out of the ‘mess’ that the country is in, is by first understanding the aforementioned dangers.

“The greatest danger to Nigeria’s stability, peace and unity is the insolent and rapacious disposition and insatiable lust for power of the Fulani hegemonists coupled with the Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“You cannot possibly comprehend the mindboggling mess that our country is in, let alone get us out of it, until you fully appreciate this fundamental and basic point. For the last 59 years as a nation we have been swimming in one big massive soakaway and the stench is unbearable.”