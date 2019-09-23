Group Fingers Opposition, Disgruntled Elements Behind Falsehood To Demoralise Military On War Against Boko Haram

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate at the last polls, Atiku Abubakar, of leading other disgruntled politicians to sponsor falsehood just to demoralise the Nigerian military.

CATE made this known in a press conference on Monday in Abuja in reaction to a piece published by a national daily.

In a statement signed by National Coordinator, Gabriel Onoja, the group revealed that the story was meant to cast the impression that the gallant troops have become inferior to remnants of Boko Haram/ Islamic State (ISWAP).

According to the CATE, the opposition has resumed its devilish alliance with international NGOs and some third party nations, taking up previous plot of portraying an entirely turbulent situation in the NorthEast.

Unlike painted in the article, the group reckoned that the Nigerian military remains better equipped than the terrorists, evident in its series of sensational onslaught.

While cautioning the daily to desist from publishing such falsehood and unfounded reports, CATE threatened not to hesitate to comprehensively expose the network that is being used to implement this anti-peace agenda.

However, the group urged the military not to be distracted by this kind of ploy as Atiku and his cronies are hell-bent on unleashing terror for their selfish interest.