Group Hails NEMA DG, Maihaja Over High Transparency In Procurement Issues

by Editor

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has hailed National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Director-General, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja, for ensuring transparency and accountability at the highest level.

The Centre gave this commendation at a press conference on Monday in Abuja on the “strengthening of procurement practice and processes in the interest of improving the wellbeing of Nigeria”.

In a statement signed by Executive Secretary, Isaac Ikpa, the CESJET described the NEMA DG as a man of integrity who is running “government agency to meet global benchmarks”.

The Centre revealed that it followed the activities of NEMA in the last five years and no trace of corruption or mismanagement of funds was levelled against the DG.

Among others, according to the group, NEMA’s procurement under the stewardship of Engineer Maihaja has been transparent and there’s been strict compliance with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) too.

The Centre, therefore, commended the current leadership of NEMA for diligently doing their work and going the additional mile of showing the country how to entrench transparency.

Tags from the story
Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, Mustapha Maihaja, NEMA
0

You may also like

Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau has been retired

Police arrests 446 suspected Cult members

''Obasanjo Was One Of The Architects Of June 12 Annulment'' Abiola's Running Mate, Kingibe, Breaks Silence

”Obasanjo Was One Of The Architects Of June 12 Annulment” – Abiola’s Running Mate, Kingibe, Breaks Silence

NDLEA Arrests 2 Drug Traffickers Who Evaded Detection In Brazil

Nasarawa State Govt to spend N1.7 billion to stop Erosion

Woman arrested for slashing friend’s face with blade

As I welcome Rochas to the EFCC Alumni,  I enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too - Fayose

As I welcome Rochas to the EFCC Alumni, I enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too – Fayose

Health minister, Isaac Adewole, orders police to arrest defaulters of Shisha ban

Seven confirmed dead in Ilorin cult clash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *