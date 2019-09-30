Group Hails NEMA DG, Maihaja Over High Transparency In Procurement Issues

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has hailed National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Director-General, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja, for ensuring transparency and accountability at the highest level.

The Centre gave this commendation at a press conference on Monday in Abuja on the “strengthening of procurement practice and processes in the interest of improving the wellbeing of Nigeria”.

In a statement signed by Executive Secretary, Isaac Ikpa, the CESJET described the NEMA DG as a man of integrity who is running “government agency to meet global benchmarks”.

The Centre revealed that it followed the activities of NEMA in the last five years and no trace of corruption or mismanagement of funds was levelled against the DG.

Among others, according to the group, NEMA’s procurement under the stewardship of Engineer Maihaja has been transparent and there’s been strict compliance with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) too.

The Centre, therefore, commended the current leadership of NEMA for diligently doing their work and going the additional mile of showing the country how to entrench transparency.