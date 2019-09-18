Group Says European Nation, Allies Undermining Nigeria’s Sovereignty

The Save Humanity Advocacy Center (SHAC) has accused France of repeatedly providing funds for Boko Haram and arming them with sophisticated weapons to keep up the insurgency momentum in the country.

The Centre made this known at a press conference by Executive Secretary, Comrade Ibrahim Abubakar, in Abuja, on Wednesday, in reaction to reports that the radical Islamic fighters had obtained ultra-modern drones.

READ: Boko Haram: Who Is Afraid Of Super Camp Strategy? By Richards Murphy

The group fingered France and its allies in this latest scheme, owing to previous history and by doing so the European nation is undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Having continually remained mute, the SHAC, therefore challenged France to “ tell the world who was responsible for arming Boko Haram in the past”.

The Centre, however, urged the Nigerian military to maintain its onslaught on the terrorist while calling on member states committed to the new funds to break free of colonial loyalties.

