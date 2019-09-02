Gunmen Abduct UNICAL Deputy Registrar

Mrs. Hannah Oboho, the deputy registrar of the University of Calabar, College of Medicine, was on Saturday abducted from her house by unknown gunmen.

According to reports, Mrs. Hannah was kidnapped at about 8:00pm by gunmen numbering over seven while returning from one of the ceremonies she attended.

The University’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Effiong Eyo confirmed the abduction of the Senior Staff and said he was informed about the incident via a text message sent by the victim’s son.

“I just came into town. I will see the Chief Security Officer. I only learnt from a text sent by the son that she was kidnapped from her home,” Eyo told Punch’s correspondent.

The state Commissioner of Police, Austin Agbonlahor while confirming the news to journalists said police has intensified its effort to rescue the Deputy Registrar.