‘Guys Who Have Sex In Missionary Position Are Simply Twerking’ – Ycee

by Temitope Alabi
Ycee
Ycee

Nigerian rapper, Ycee is out here causing a stir via his tweet and one can not help but laugh.

The rapper who made headlines a few days ago after he called out rapper AKA over his xenophobic remarks against Nigerians have shared his thoughts on missionary sex position.

Read Also: YCee Reacts To South African Rapper AKA’s Comment On Xenophobia

According to him, guys who have sex in the missionary position are simply twerking.

“Don’t know who needs to hear this but … my guys, when you’re banging in the missionary position you’re actually twerking.”

Guys, what do you think about this?

Tags from the story
Missionary sex, ycee
0

You may also like

Floyd Mayweather wins mega-money fight against Conor McGregor, breaks record

Photos Of Actor Williams Uchemba & Ambassador Danladi Got Nigerians Talking (See Why)

Majid Michel Says He’ll No Longer Kiss In Movies And This Is Reason

#BBATheChase – BBA Presenter, IK’s wife calls Beverly Osu ‘a famzer’

Waje Fires Back At Davido Fan Who Chastised Her For Praising Wizkid’s Feat

Braless Nicki Minaj Dances Wild At Summer Jam Party

Final year student falls inside well and dies while being chased by SARS Operatives

‘Their fight is Just a shameless publicity stunt’- Kenny Ogungbe on Psqaure’s Fight

Drug Dealer Calls 911 to Report that His Cocaine was Stolen and This Happened (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *