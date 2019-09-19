‘Happy 43rd Birthday To Linda Ikeji’ – Kemi Olunloyo Says Linda Is Not 39

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has come for famous blogger, Linda Ikeji who is celebrating her 39th birthday.
The self-acclaimed investigative journalist claims Linda, who celebrated her son’s first year birthday in Dubai is not revealing her real age to the public.
The controversial character pointed out that Linda is 43 years old as opposed to what she and Wikipedia are saying. Can this be true?
See her tweet below:
Happy 43rd birthday to #LindaIkeji. Fans Wikipedia age is 39th Birthday
🎂🎁🎉 #Kemitalks
— Dr Kemi Olunloyo (@HNNAfrica) September 19, 2019