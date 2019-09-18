Harry Song Describes Ethiopian Show Promoter As ‘Thief, Drug Planter’ (Video)

Former five star music act, Harrysong, has called out an Ethiopian show promoter, Teddy, claiming he is a fraud, snitch and drug planter.

Teddy is said to be the one who organizes shows for almost all the Nigerian artists in Ethiopia.

It appears the singer was not impressed after his encounter with the show promoter which led him to taking to Instagram to publicly blast him.

Harrysong wrote:

“Ethiopia 🇪🇹 show promoter teddy is a fraud and a setup 😫🙏

This is to all my colleagues in Africa, @yemialade and all ,pls don’t go to Ethiopia 🇪🇹 through this fraud,thief ,setup,drug planter Teddy of a guy. Pls be warned. 🔊☠️ || 300k kingmaker concert giveaway continues tonight 💰 kele @iam_justteddy”

See his full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B2i-hBZnnfZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link