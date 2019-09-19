Having Many Women Will Derail Your Life: Reno Omokri Advises Men

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter page to advise men on the major thing that can derail their lives.

Reno Omokri advise christian to bury their dead ones on time
Reno Omokri

Recall that some days ago, the social media critic rolled out a list of women that should be avoided for marriage.

Also Read: Insufficient Fund Is Major Cause Of Divorce: Reno Omokri

Omokri explained that the Biblical character, Solomon did not get derailed because of excess wisdom, money and power but because of too many women.

Hence, he advised men to learn from Solomon and avoid the same pitfall of having too many women.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

SAD!!!! Husband beats pregnant wife to death

Revealed!!! How Lai Mohammed betrayed Saraki – Okupe

To prove the depth of their love, Nigerian couple share in-bed photos on Facebook

Delta state polytechnic student found with her body parts missing was dating a yahoo boy — Friends say

Hushpuppi blasts Mo’Cheddah for berating Ruggedman over #EndSARS tweet.

Nigeria Police sack four Police officers for stealing from Goodluck Jonathan

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: November 29

Afford yourself an opportunity and grab that foreign education and degree you’ve always dreamt of having in Europe.

Lagos To Seal Houses Without Standard Toilets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *