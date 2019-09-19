Having Many Women Will Derail Your Life: Reno Omokri Advises Men

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter page to advise men on the major thing that can derail their lives.

Recall that some days ago, the social media critic rolled out a list of women that should be avoided for marriage.

Omokri explained that the Biblical character, Solomon did not get derailed because of excess wisdom, money and power but because of too many women.

Hence, he advised men to learn from Solomon and avoid the same pitfall of having too many women.

