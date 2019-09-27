Having Money Can Make You Happy: Reno Omokri Reveals

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken to his twitter handle to advise his followers to chase money if they want to be happy.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The former media aide expressed that he used to chase happiness but then realised he becomes happier whenever he receives money.

Also Read: Don’t Go To Church Because Of Beautiful Ushers: Reno Omokri

Hence he urged people to look for money as it is secret to happiness.

He tweeted:

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Female student barks like a dog after spiritual cleansing by a Muslim cleric

Man Kills Himself And Children Over Wife’s Masturbation

First Photos From Actress Esther Audu’s White Wedding

#BBNaija: Nina Is All Shades Of Beauty In New Photos

Kylie Jenner set to having a baby girl, 5 months gone

Cell Phone Use Can Increase Possible Cancer Risk – WHO

5 Natural Ways to Get Fairer Underarms!!!

#Social Media: Have You Heard Of ‘Mooning’? Read About It Here

#BBNaija: ‘ Nina had s*x with a fine boy, you’re having s*x with a bat’ – Nigerians Blast Juliet Ibrahim For Calling Nina Out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *