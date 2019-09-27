Having Money Can Make You Happy: Reno Omokri Reveals

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken to his twitter handle to advise his followers to chase money if they want to be happy.

The former media aide expressed that he used to chase happiness but then realised he becomes happier whenever he receives money.

Hence he urged people to look for money as it is secret to happiness.

He tweeted: