He Didn’t Know What He Was Doing: GEJ Reacts To Sowore’s Ordeal

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Omoyele Sowore, didn’t know what he was doing by using SaharaReporters to publish things against him before the 2015 presidential election.

Sowore, a presidential candidate in the February 23rd presidential election has been slammed with treason and other offences by the federal government, after spending 45 days in DSS detention.

Jonathan’s former aide, Reno Omokri who has been very bitter about the way Sowore used his news medium to ‘publish lies against his boss before the 2015 election’ revealed in a tweet that he told the ex-president to read a recent article by him on ThisDay.

However, Jonathan, in his response, asked Omokri to pray for Sowore and help him if he can, because he didn’t know what he was doing before the 2015 presidential election.

He tweeted: I just spoke to ex-President @GEJonathan, and urged him to read my column in today’s @THISDAYLIVE titled ‘Sowore and Buhari: A Bromance Gone Sour!’

He responded, ‘Reno, pray for the young man. Help him if you can. He didn’t know what he was doing’.

Is GEJ a human or an angel?