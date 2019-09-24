‘He Reminds Me Of Wizkid Alot’ – Akon Praises Rema

Senegalese singer Akon has made it known that he is reminded of Wizkid whenever he listens to Rema’s music.

Akon made this known during a review of hit songs of rising stars from all over the world.

“This kid reminds me a lot about Wizkid when I first found him. And I love how he’s adapted to his age bracket. You can tell he’s young, his whole wave is young.

“His music is current, his production is amazing, his song is amazing. He’s gon’ do big. And then he’s coming out at the height of where Afrobeat is right now. He’s gon’ be a huge artiste eventually”, Akon said.

Watch the interview below;