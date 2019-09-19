Here’s How Don Jazzy Plans On Getting His Crush, Rihanna

Music mogul and producer, Don jazzy has revealed how he intends to get close and win over Rihanna, whom he has a huge crush on.

This came on after the Popstar shared a video of her Instagram Live where she was jamming to Burna Boy’s hit Song, ‘Ye’

The video which went viral on social media saw many Nigerian celebrities reacting to the recognition Burna Boy got from Rihanna.

While the celebrities dropped positive comments commending the gesture from Rihanna, Don Jazzy was busy scheming on how to use Burna Boy’s influence to get close to Rihanna.

Isn’t he the Don after all?

In his comment, he revealed that his plan towards getting close to Rihanna is to hide inside Burna Boy’s luggage in case he ever gets called to meet Rihanna. See screenshot below.