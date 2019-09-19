Here’s How Don Jazzy Plans On Getting His Crush, Rihanna

by Michael
Don Jazzy Rihanna
Don Jazzy

Music mogul and producer, Don jazzy has revealed how he intends to get close and win over Rihanna, whom he has a huge crush on.

This came on after the Popstar shared a video of her Instagram Live where she was jamming to Burna Boy’s hit Song, ‘Ye’

READ ALSO – Entertainers Are Serious People, I Have 35 Staff And I Don’t Owe Salary: Don Jazzy

The video which went viral on social media saw many Nigerian celebrities reacting to the recognition Burna Boy got from Rihanna.

While the celebrities dropped positive comments commending the gesture from Rihanna, Don Jazzy was busy scheming on how to use Burna Boy’s influence to get close to Rihanna.

Isn’t he the Don after all?

In his comment, he revealed that his plan towards getting close to Rihanna is to hide inside Burna Boy’s luggage in case he ever gets called to meet Rihanna. See screenshot below.

Don Jazzy Rihanna
Screenshot of Don Jazzy’s Comment
Tags from the story
Burna Boy, don jazzy, Rihanna, Ye
0

You may also like

Actor Gerard Butler says he wants to become a father and start a family in the next five years

Ego Omalicha explains why she changed her name to Safarie.

Nollywood Actress, Oge Okoye Is A Year Older Today

I feel offended when younger men woo me–Empress Njamah

DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika Take Their Sizzling Romance To Dubai (Photos)

Billionaire Blogger Linda Ikeji And Her Younger Ones Vacation In Paris

Enrique Iglesias Secretly Weds Longtime Girlfriend, Anna Kournikova?!? [Photos]

Ex-beauty Queen, Anna Banner Pregnant For Flavour

Kiss Daniel’s Former Manager Advice Him To Quit His Attempt To Dodge The Court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *