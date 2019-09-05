Hisbah Urges Residents To Expose Prostitutes In Kano

by Temitope Alabi
Hisbah police
Hisbah police

The Hisbah police have urged Kano residents to expose commercial sex workers in their domain to enable ”speedy development in the state.”

Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, the commander of the board, in a statement made available by the public relations officer of the agency, Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim made it known that 24-hour desk officers have been set up to handle any form of security report from the general public.

Read Also: Sokoto Hisbah Records 157 Cases Of ‘Illegal’ Pregnancies

“Those apprehended during the Hisbah corps patrol were young girls. The raids were carried out at Church Road Sabon Gari, Railway quarters, Tukur road in Nassarawa GRA and Sarkin Yaki Road in Kano.

“To achieve optimum result in its set programmes and policies, the board had set up 24-hour desk officers to handle any form of security report from the general public. All reports will be treated with utmost confidence and urged people in the State to always be law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Tags from the story
Hisbah Police, kano state, Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina
0

You may also like

State Of Emergency: We’re Totally In Support Of President Jonathan – PDP

Emir Of Kano Attack: Kano Govt Donates Three-Bedroom Flats, N1m To Families Of Slain Aides

19-yr-old In Court For R*ping 80-yr-old Blind Woman In Lagos

Fulani Herdsmen Have Killed 710 Nigerians In 10 Months – Igbo Youths

Nigeria To Get N88.7bn Abacha Loot From State Of Jersey

Landlord Order Soldiers to Beat Tenants for Telling him to Refund Their Money (Photos)

Only 2.3m PVCs Collected In Lagos – INEC • Denies Disenfranchising Nigerians

First Lady Discharged from German Hospital

Fishing Halted In Bayelsa Communities As Crude Oil Spills Into Atlantic Ocean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *