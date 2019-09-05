Hisbah Urges Residents To Expose Prostitutes In Kano

The Hisbah police have urged Kano residents to expose commercial sex workers in their domain to enable ”speedy development in the state.”

Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, the commander of the board, in a statement made available by the public relations officer of the agency, Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim made it known that 24-hour desk officers have been set up to handle any form of security report from the general public.

“Those apprehended during the Hisbah corps patrol were young girls. The raids were carried out at Church Road Sabon Gari, Railway quarters, Tukur road in Nassarawa GRA and Sarkin Yaki Road in Kano.

“To achieve optimum result in its set programmes and policies, the board had set up 24-hour desk officers to handle any form of security report from the general public. All reports will be treated with utmost confidence and urged people in the State to always be law-abiding citizens,” he said.