‘Hit And Shoot But Do Not Kill Them’ – Philippines President Tells Citizens To Attack Corrupt Officials

by Temitope Alabi
Rodrigo Duterte
Rodrigo Duterte

Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines has urged citizens to ‘shoot but not kill’ any corrupt public official they come across.

Duterte, in his speech during a visit to Bataan, said should anyone witnesses officials taking bribes and shoots them, they are promised immunity from prosecution but only if the victim survives.

Read Also: ‘I cured myself of being gay with pretty women’ – Philippines President, Rodrigo Duterte

“If you pay a tax, a fee or get a certificate, and the officials ask for a bribe, hit them. If you have weapons, you can shoot them, but don’t kill, because during the proceedings you may not receive a pardon.’

“Don’t kill them because you might end up getting embroiled with those given pardon after computation. Just the foot. It will only be serious physical injuries. You’ll be placed on probation. You’ll just report to probation officer. At least you shot a foolish thief and I will defend you.”

He added that anyone who takes him up on the offer ‘will not be sent to prison, but will only be seriously punished physically.’

Tags from the story
Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte
0

You may also like

EFCC, ICPC begin probe of suspended NHIS boss

Truck hits car along Edo road, kills one person, injure two others

9Yrs Old Boy Who Rescued His Brother From Drowning Inside A Well Explains How He Did It (Video)

EFCC Arrests Real Estate Agent Impersonating Magu (Photo)

“Thank you for choosing me” – Atiku Abubakar tweets after victory at the PDP primaries

I will sack any teacher who embarks on a strike – Governor El Rufai

Anthony Joshua bans mum from watching his fight against Wladimir Klitschko

Sen Andy Uba Officially Decamps To APC

President Buhari has great hatred for the Igbos – Human Rights Activist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *