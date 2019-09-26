Hollywood Actress Taraji P. Henson Speaks On The Kind Of Wedding She Wants

Amerian actress Taraji P. Henson has spoken on the kind of wedding she would love to have with her fiance Kelvin Hayden.

According to the 49-year old;

“I don’t do samples. I don’t do swatches. I told my wedding planner, ‘Make it pretty, fun, make sure the food is good, and a bomb DJ.’”

She added:

“No bridal party- I’m not a bridezilla. Please, I just want to say my vows in front of the people that I love, eat good food, and have fun. That’s it!”