Homosexuality Is Insanity, Says Segalink

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular human right activist, Segun Awosanya commonly referred to as Segalink on social media, has aired his opinion on the ongoing debate about homosexuality on social media.

Recall that some days ago, Nigerian born US-based singer, Jidenna aired that homosexuality started in Africa as opposed to the popular belief that Europeans introduced it.

Also Read: “Homosexuality Originated In Africa, The Europeans Didn’t Introduce It” – Jidenna

Now joining the debate, the lawyer aired that God created male and female, but things changed when the insane began homosexuality.

He tweeted:

