‘Hope No One Would Get Pregnant Soon’- Bisi Alimi Throws Jab At Tuface After Visit To BBNaija House

by Eyitemi
Gay Rights Activist Bisi Alimi
Bisi Alimi

Popular gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has fired a subtle jab at Tuface Idibia over his surprise visit to the Big Brother Naija show.

Reacting to the visit via his verified Twitter handle, the gay rights activist queried if the news that one of the housemates has been impregnated would not surface soon as a result of Tuface’s visit.

His words:

“I heard 2face is in BBN house. Well, hope no one will get pregnant tomorrow.”

What he wrote:

0

