Hope Uzodima Arrested In India After Fellow Nigerian Snitched On Him

The Indian Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Mumbai, have arrested a Nigerian man identified as Hope Uzodima.

According to reports, the 40-year-old Uzodima was arrested for possession of ivory and a sword cane. His arrest came after another Nigerian, King Chukwudi Fidelis, who is also in police net, snitched.

Reports also have it that Fidelis, 30, was arrested last week and was found with 64 gm of methamphetamine powder worth 3.2 lakh. Investigations revealed that he got the drug from Uzodima.

“While searching for Mr. Hope’s house, we found a 12 inch-long elephant tusk worth 1.65 lakh and a sword cane. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he had smuggled them from Nigeria,” senior police inspector Ravindra Budhwant, ANC, said.

The police chief went on to state that both men entered the country on tourist visas, which the police feel is fake and will be verifying.

Mr. Hope and Mr. Fidelis are currently in judicial custody.