House Of Reps Members Give Air Peace Boss Standing Ovation

by Valerie Oke
Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace
Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace airline, Allen Onyema received a standing ovation from members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Onyema was commended for offering to airlift Nigerian citizens free of charge from South Africa following the xenophobic attacks in that country.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, asked the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno to call Onyema into the chamber, the lawmakers gave him a rousing welcome and standing ovation.

Some lawmakers even embraced and shook hands with him.

Read Also: House Of Reps Invites Air Peace Boss, Allen Onyeama

Gbajabiamila, while addressing the assembly, thanked Onyema for his magnanimity, he said:

“We hereby commend Mr Allen Onyeama and recommend him to the federal government for higher honours in Nigeria,” the Speaker said.

Oyemama, in response, thanked the lawmakers for the honour.

Tags from the story
Air Peace, Allen Onyema, house of reps
0

You may also like

World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Issues Apology To Fifa After Criticism

Celebrity police officer, Dolapo Badmus leads her colleagues in Lagos on a Christmas gift distribution exercise

Hot Dance: Curvy Instagram Girl Causes ‘Trouble’ with Her Big Bum (Video)

AGF Appears Before Nigerian Senate

Buhari jets off to the UK

“I will return to Daura after this second term” – Buhari promise Nigerians

Bauchi’s Only Female Lawmaker Petitions Police Commissioner After Male Colleague Threatened To Deal With Her

Davido

Xenophobia: If Our Country Was Good, We Wouldn’t Go To South Africa – Davido

Lagos PRO, Dolapo Badmus Celebrates Birthday With Kirikiri Inmates (Photos)

Did Davido just confirm that Chioma is pregnant???

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *