House Of Reps Members Give Air Peace Boss Standing Ovation

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace airline, Allen Onyema received a standing ovation from members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Onyema was commended for offering to airlift Nigerian citizens free of charge from South Africa following the xenophobic attacks in that country.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, asked the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno to call Onyema into the chamber, the lawmakers gave him a rousing welcome and standing ovation.

Some lawmakers even embraced and shook hands with him.

Gbajabiamila, while addressing the assembly, thanked Onyema for his magnanimity, he said:

“We hereby commend Mr Allen Onyeama and recommend him to the federal government for higher honours in Nigeria,” the Speaker said.

Oyemama, in response, thanked the lawmakers for the honour.