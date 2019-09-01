How Abuja Corporate Beggars Operate – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has revealed the mode of operation of corporate beggars in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Sani, who represented Kaduna central in the 8th National Assembly, in a tweet on Sunday, said that these corporate beggars loiter around five-star hotels, looking well dressed and clean shaved.

The former lawmaker revealed that the beggars select their target carefully, approach them with a smile and a handshake, and cook up a tale of how the rich man they had come to visit in Abuja travelled suddenly.

