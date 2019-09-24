‘How DSS Maltreated Me’ – Omoyele Sowore

The co-convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, who was recently granted bail has accused the DSS of maltreating him.

In his words;

Read Also: RevolutionNow: PDP Calls For Immediate Release Of Omoyele Sowore

“I was abducted in the middle of the night. I was taken to one of your facilities in Lagos. I was beaten up, rough-handled on my way to the facility in the car. And my cousin, who was in the room with me, was also beaten and handcuffed, and my properties were forcefully seized. And when I got there, of course, the maltreatment continued, they threw me on a cold floor and locked the door.

“I had no contact with even the guards for two nights; I was in that facility before I was flown here by your agents. So, I was seriously maltreated,” Sowore reportedly said during an interrogation session by DSS operatives.

The National Legal Adviser of African Action Congress, Inibehe Effiong shared the “Transcript from DSS Interrogation of Sowore Upon Abduction – Excerpt 1,” on his Facebook page on Monday.

The transcript revealed that Sowore was interrogated by five DSS operatives in the presence of his lawyer, one “Barrister Sam.”