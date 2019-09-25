‘How I Found Out That I Had Been Granted Bail’: Omoyele Sowore

by Temitope Alabi
Convener of Revolution Now movement, Omoyele Sowore who was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, has revealed how he found out he was granted bail.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted Sowore bail on the condition that he deposits his International passport with the court and that his lawyer, Femi Falana. produces him whenever he is needed.

Speaking with Sahara Reporters at the facility of the DSS where he is being held in Abuja, Sowore said;

“On Tuesday morning, I was asked to dress up by men of the DSS in preparation for my arraignment.

I got dressed and was ready to go to court but was left unattended to for several hours by the DSS with no communication as to the change in plans of the arraignment until evening when visitors came around and told me that I had been granted bail.”

He also thanked his supporters and urged them not to relent in the demand for freedom and justice for every citizen arbitrarily detained by the Nigerian Government.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 by operatives of the DSS for championing a protest against the poor state of governance in the country.

