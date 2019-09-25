‘How I Made My Husband Start Looking Fresh’ – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress and mom of one, Toyin Abraham has taken to her IG page to share the secret to her husband’s freshness.

According to Toyin, who welcomed her first child a few weeks ago with husband Kolawole Ajeyemi, she feeds him a certain meal.

This is the secret to Kola’s freshness these days…..it’s Poundo Potato.

Toyin was in the news a few days ago after actress Lizzy Anjorin called her out on social media for allegedly leaking the secret of many actors to blogs.

Toyin, however, denied these claims and even went on to slam Lizzy with a lawsuit. The pair have since remained silent after they were warned by veterans in the movie industry.