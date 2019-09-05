How I Was Kidnapped By SARS — Rapper, Ikechukwu

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu has just shared his sad experience with SARS operatives in Lagos.

The rapper narrated how men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested him very close to his house.

The rapper went further to narrate how the policemen pretended that they didn’t recognise him as a musician and dragged him to the ATM.

Watch video below: