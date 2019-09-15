How To Check Your Sim Card Status To Avoid Being Blocked

by Verity
Sim Cards
Sim Cards

As the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) begin to block about 9.2 million unregistered mobile telephone SIM cards following order from the government as part of efforts to crack down illegal SIM cards used by criminals, it is important to know the status of your phone number.

A directive has been given by the Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, to NCC to block all unregistered sim card, after a report by the commission showed that a huge number of improperly registered SIM cards in use around the country are not registered.

The Commission had disclosed in its report disclosed that an estimated 9.2 million SIM cards did not comply with the proper procedures of SIM registration.

To confirm the registration status of your mobile number(s) to avoid being blocked by NCC, here is an easy way to know.

See below

MTN – dial *789*1#

Airtel – dial *746#

9mobile – dial 746 or 200

Glo – text REG to 746 or 3456

Tags from the story
Isa Patani, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), unregistered SIM cards
