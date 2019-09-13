How We Intend To Take Nigerians Out Of Poverty In 10 Years: Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration can achieve its target of lifting 100 million Nigerians through collaborations with the state governors.

According to the number 2 citizen who made this disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar at his Abdullahi Fodio palace in Birnin Kebbi he added that the federal government also intends to achieve the target with the trader money scheme.

“resident Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take 10 million Nigerian out of poverty in the next 10 years, we can believe very strongly we can achieve it with the collaboration with the state governors.

“We are here in Kebbi for several things and to promote National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and petty traders business, and to inspect the renovation of market in the state,”