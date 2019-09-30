Human Rights Coalition Expresses Satisfaction In Military’s Control Of Nigerian Territories

by Editor
Army
Army

… to embark on tour of liberated communities

The Coalition for Human Rights and Human Rights Monitoring Group (CHRHRG) has expressed optimum satisfaction with the military’s sovereignty of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

The Coalition made this known at a press conference on Monday in Abuja ahead of a tour of liberated communities in the North-East.

In a statement signed by Executive Director, Gabriel Agibi, the group hailed the military for its doggedness and reliance in flushing out remnants of Boko Haram terrorists amidst conspiracy from different quarters.

In a bid to carefully examine the military’s groundbreaking feat, the CHRHRG is set to embark on a systematic assessment tour of North-East, particularly strategic locations in Northern Borno Senatorial District.

Among others, the Coalition has promised to interface with community leaders, NGOs and other critical stakeholders in the region with a view to getting objective responses on the efforts of the Federal Government.

According to the Coalition, the tour would also afford them the opportunity to take a cursory look at the operational strategies of the military and how it has conducted its operations in the theatre of war to state.

In the end, the Coalition hopes to eliminate every measure of doubts and falsehood being levelled against the brave and gallant Nigerian troops.

Tags from the story
nigerian army, terrorism
0

You may also like

Nigeria Will Overcome Economic Recession – Senate President Boasts

Photo: Ronaldo Mimics Johnny Bravo

Suicide bomber kill 6 Persons in Maiduguri

Late Taraba State Governor, Danbaba Suntai to be buried on August 5

Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin

Breaking News: House Of Reps Suspends Abdulmumin Jibrin

Insecurity: Northern Governors Planning to Sue Jonathan

President Buhari To Attend UN Congress

Another Nigerian, Saheed Ayinde, Nabbed With Cocaine In Saudi: His Name Sounds Igbo – Nigerians Sarcastically React

Author of “Eze goes to school” is dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *