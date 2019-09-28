Husband Sets Wife On Fire Over Disagreement On Land Proceeds

Ojo Daniyan has been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly setting his wife, Dorcas, ablaze over proceeds from the land she sold.

According to an eye witness account, the suspect, who is said to be a welder, emptied a keg of petrol on his wife on Saturday, September 21st, before setting her ablaze.

Eyewitness account:

“When the fire started, it was one of the neighbours that saw the smoke coming out of the room.

“We rescued the woman and rushed her to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where she died.”

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, Femi Joseph, the Ondo state police spokesperson, said the suspect would soon be charged to court after investigation has been concluded.

His words:

“Although, the man in question has denied his involvement in the incident, we do believe that he knows more than what he is telling us.

“For instance, the daughter told us that their father brought a keg of petrol and asked them to vacate the room.

“But their mother did not leave and around 11:00pm of that day, they noticed the outbreak of fire in the room where she slept.

“Before they knew what was happening, the woman had been burnt beyond recognition.

“We are currently investigating the case and we shall get to the root of it all,” he said.