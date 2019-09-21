‘I Almost Committed Suicide When Things Became Hard’ – Oladips

by Temitope Alabi
'I Had Just N23k When I Left The Label' - Oladips
Oladips

Nigerian rapper Oladips has just revealed that he once thought of ending his own life.

Oladips made this revelation while reacting to the death of rapper Pele Pele who took his own life on Friday in his Ikorodu home.

Read Also: Indigenous Nigerian Rapper, Oladips deletes All Reminisce Pictures and Affiliations As He Leaves His Record Label

According to Oladips, who was formerly signed to Reminisce’s LRR label, he thought of jumping off his balcony one night if not for his friends who stopped him.

Recall a few months ago, he announced his exit from LRR with a song dragging his former boss.

See his posts below;

Oladips
Oladips

Tags from the story
Oladips, Reminisce, suicide
0

You may also like

“My Friend Took My Name To Spiritualist To Make Me Forget Money He Owes” – Yung6ix

Comedian Yaw

Comedian Yaw Reveals He Survived Two Major Accidents

“Oracle of beauty”- Actor Afeez Owo gushes over his wife Mide Martins on her birthday

Singer Victoria Kimani, her Nigerian bae, Stanley Obiamalu, unfollow each other on IG, just a year after throwing her an expensive birthday party

Ty Bello shares more new photos of BBN Winner, Efe

Full House: Basket Mouth, Iyanya, Phyno, Nyra….At NEA In New York

Taking Pictures On Duty: Kate Henshaw Shares New Haird-do Photo

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy Takes Picture With Basketball Trophy In NBA Headquarters

‘This is the most hurtful thing you can do to an entertainer’ – Tonto Dikeh reacts after non-fan breaks Efe’s album

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *