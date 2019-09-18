I Almost Gave Up On Contesting For Public Office: Dapo Abiodun

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, said he almost gave up the idea of contesting for public office after his attempts to become governor and Senator in 2003 and 2015 failed.

The governor said this on Tuesday during Thanksgiving, Praise and Worship session organised by his supporters to celebrate his victory at the governorship election petitions tribunal.

Abiodun’s election in the March 9 governorship election in Ogun State was upheld by the tribunal on Saturday.

“I almost gave up on contesting for and serve in public office when my attempts to become governor in 2003 and senator in 2015 fell through.

“I never knew that God is taking through a crucible to prepare for me for this great task.

“Because of this, I have a tripartite agreement between me, God and Ogun people, and I don’t intend to betray the trust reposed in me. I am guided by a vision predicated on good governance, and this is I am committed to pursue and deliver to the people”.

On his victory at the tribunal, Abiodun thanked God for shaming his traducers.

He, however, extended hands of partnership to the governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement, Adekunle Akinlade and his supporters to join All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to move the state forward.

Abiodun added: “There is definitely a divine agenda here for all we have done and we thank God for what he did to us on Saturday.

“My desire and hope are that those that were not with us by now, they must have seen the hand of God and what we are doing. We say it is not about us, it is about Ogun State. We welcome them to come back home.

“Other parties are joining us day by day; this is the first time in Ogun State that you will hear 1,000 members of PDP declare to APC, among others.

“We want to do something right. So, we encourage everybody that can assist in building our future together to come and join us.”