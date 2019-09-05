I Always Thought Our Problem Was Our Leaders Till I Joined Politics: Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said that he used to think Nigeria’s leaders are the problem of the country until he joined politics.

According to to the actor turned politician who spoke via his Twitter handle, he said he found out that the people are also a big part of the problem.

His words:

I always thought our problem was our leaders till I joined politics and realized the people are also a big part of the problem.

If you run for office and you don’t have money to share, even your village people will leave you and support a well-known kidnapper who is sharing money

Yes, our leaders have failed us for so long but running out of the country is not the best option.

Who goes fix am?

Then we are treated as 3rd class citizens abroad.

We need all hands on deck, all voices.

The fewer the opposition, the easier it is for the oppressor to carry on.

