‘I Am Bigger Than The Owner Of This Show’ – Tacha Tells Housemates

by Michael
Tacha
Big Brother Naija Housemate Tacha

The drama in the Big Brother Naija House is one thing that makes the show unique and interesting.

Yesterday, controversial housemate Tacha was at it again.

After a shortcoming with Diane, she carefully explains how she feels like every other housemate is out to get her.

“When you talk about me, you clout,” Tacha yelled across the bedroom as she reacted angrily about Sunday night’s Live Eviction Show which birthed the chat with Ebuka and the Pepper Dem Gang.

“If you have a problem with me, tell me and stop gossiping, I was big before the big brother show,” Tacha further exclaimed.

Tacha eventually revealed the cause of her outrage as she opened up to Ike.

Basically, she felt like the Housemates all trended on her name this week.

According to Tacha, Ebuka asked the Housemates some questions during his table shaking session and for some reason, they all seemed to have her name in their mouths.

