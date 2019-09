The member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has taken to his Instagram page to brag that he is synonymous with the biblical Daniels and as such no lions can stop him.

Read Also: After Losing Kogi Guber Primary, Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Campaign DG Offer

The controversial lawmaker is currently facing several political crises from both his Party, the Nigerian police, and the Nigerian judiciary.

See what he posted below: