“I Am Getting Fat After Marriage” – Adekunle Gold Reveals

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular music star, Adekunle Gold has revealed what he has experienced since getting married in January 2019.

Adekunle Gold
Alternative singer, Adekunle Gold

The singer, who married his long time girlfriend and musician, Simi laments on getting fat after marriage.

Also Read: Rare Bathroom Video Of Adekunle Gold, Simi Having Fun

He reveals this on his twitter page and mere looking at some of his recent photos, truly the singer is getting fat.

See her post below:

Tags from the story
Adekunle Gold, simi
