“I Am Married Now”- Davido Reveals Reason Behind Mature Response To Trolls

Popular Nigerian artist, Davido, has revealed the reason behind his matured and joyous response to trolls on social media.

The singer was called by various troll on Twitter for not writing his song and being afraid of Wizkid.

However, the artist took all the attacks like a pinch of salt as he responded jovially to his trolls.

After the reply from the “blow by mind” crooner, a fan hailed him and said she loves the new Davido.

Reacting to this, the musician revealed that he is behaving like this because he is now married. Recall that the artist proposed to his fiancee, Chioma a few days ago.

See his tweet below: