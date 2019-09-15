“I Am Married Now”- Davido Reveals Reason Behind Mature Response To Trolls

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian artist, Davido, has revealed the reason behind his matured and joyous response to trolls on social media.

Davido
Nigerian superstar, Davido

The singer was called by various troll on Twitter for not writing his song and being afraid of Wizkid.

Also Read: More Artist Should Learn To Tell The Truth’ – Davido

However, the artist took all the attacks like a pinch of salt as he responded jovially to his trolls.

After the reply from the “blow by mind” crooner, a fan hailed him and said she loves the new Davido.

Reacting to this, the musician revealed that he is behaving like this because he is now married. Recall that the artist proposed to his fiancee, Chioma a few days ago.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido, wizkid
0

You may also like

Wizkid

More Nigerians Pledge Support, Loyalty To Wizkid Despite Domestic Violence Allegations

P-Square Celebrate Sunday Oliseh’s Super Eagles Appointment With Selfie

Rick Ross’ Baby Mamas wage war against each other, one shows off her gun, while the other wants a boxing match (Screenshot/Video)

Chris Brown Invites Rihanna To Join Him For Epic Christmas Basketball Game

2Face’s Baby-mama Reveals How She Felt When He Proposed To Annie

Tonto Dikeh Fires Back At Iyanya

Mr. P Promise To Sue His Twin, Rude Boy, Show Promoters

Rapper Ice Prince, Karen Igho And Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Yvonne Nwosu Pose Together At The Loud ‘n’ Proud Event

Mercy Aigbe celebrates stepdaughter as she turns 20

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *