Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has launched a scathing attack at his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, for threatening to sue hin over alleged mosque demolition in Rivers state.

According to Wike who spoke via a statement, he released via his media side, Simeon Nwakaudu, Ganduje needs to remember that he is not Dollar that he can pocket any home he likes.

He then went on to reiterate his claims that no mosque was demolished by the state government.