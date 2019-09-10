I Am Not In A Hurry To Go To Heaven: Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, general overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has said that he is going to live for over 100 years, adding that he is not in a hurry to exit the earth.

According to the respected cleric who made this known while prophesying during the church’s service on Sunday, witches and wizards need not be angry because that is the message from heaven.

“There are people, I’m looking at this morning, that will testify here at 100. There are those that will testify here at 120. I’m here for long. I’m here for long.

“I’m not hurrying to go to Heaven, I am going to be there forever, so there’s no point hurrying to get there. You’re here for long!