‘I Am Not Tboss’ Baby Daddy’ – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has slammed claims that he may be the father of former BBNaija Tboss’ newborn baby.

Taking to his Twitter page, Melaye congratulated Tboss on the birth of her child and added he has never had a romantic relationship with her.

“I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I’m the father of Tboss’s child. Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate TBoss on the new bundle of Joy. As for the father, it’s not me. I never dated TBOSS,” he tweeted

Tboss had taken to social media to confirm that she is now a mother on August 26th. She, however, did not reveal who the father of her child is.