‘I Am Okay’ – Tacha Shares First Video To Reassure Her Fans

Following all the hate spewed her way on social media, Tacha has shared her first video since her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Tacha has now released a video to assure her fans that she is very okay.

This video was released after it was alleged that Tacha was being held against her will in her hotel by the organizers of BBNaija.

The organizers allegedly claimedTacha refused to go on media rounds due to her being disqualified, despite it being in the contract she signed.

Many questioned her detention causing the reality TV star to release a video saying;

Hey Titan. how’s y’all doing? Hope you people’s good. I’m fine. Y’alls the real MVP. Thank you for coming through for me and I love you.

