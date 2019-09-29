“I Am Safe, Fine” – Tacha Addresses The Public In New Video

by Amaka

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has released a new video following her recent disqualification from the reality show.

Disqualified BBNaija Housemate, Tacha
This is coming after she released a post via Instagram in which she apologized to Nigerians.

In the video, the controversial Instagram sensation thanked her fans for supporting her, stating thay they’re the real MVPs.

While addressing the public, Tacha also dispelled reports that she is being held by the Big Brother Naija management against her will as she added that she is safe and fine.

The serial entrepreneur got kicked out of the house after she pulled a fellow housemate’s hair.

Watch the video below:

