“I Am Satisfied With My Accomplishments” – Afrocandy

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular US-based Nigerian pornstar, Afrocandy took to her twitter page to claim she is fulfilled with all she has accomplished.

Afrocandy
Afro candy

The controversial figure pointed out that while some of her mates are still looking for husband, her youngest daughter just entered university.

Also Read: Porn Star, Afrocandy Tells Otedola, Dangote To Solve Nigeria’s Power ProblemProblem

She boasted that she is still fresh and healthy hence the reason for her celebration.

See her post below:

0

