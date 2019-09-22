I Am Suffering Too, Here Is My Account Number: Alex Ekubbo

Alex Ekubbo
Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubbo

Online begging among some fans loyal to celebrities is uncommon and Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubbo, is definitely not a fan of such going by the stunning response he gave a follower who asked him for financial aid.

It all started after the fan stalked the make-believe merchant on his Instagram page and asked him to help him that he is suffering. The online beggar then went ahead to drop his account details asking the actor not to ignore him.

Replying swiftly to the plea, Alex also dropped his own account details for the beggar to credit with the same message.

See their exchange below:

