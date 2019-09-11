‘I Am The Kind Of Girl You Can Take Home To Your Mum’ – Abby Chioma Shares Raunchy New Photo

by Temitope Alabi
Boob Movement Founder Abby Chioma
Boob Movement Founder, Abby Chioma

Abby Chioma, the founder of The Boob Movement is out here reminding everyone she is a spec.

Chioma, took to her Instagram page to share a raunchy image of herself posing in lingerie. She donned a lacy black bra and matching panties.

Read Also: Abby Chioma, founder of the boobs movement exposes her breast in these graphic photos

Captioning her post, Chioma said she is the kind of woman anyone would be proud to take home to their mom.

I’m the kinda girl you can take home to your mom, but I’ll give you a blowjob on the way there. ‘

Tags from the story
chioma abby, The Boob Movement
0

You may also like

Fake Tagbo’s autopsy and toxicology report copied from a U.S based website, goes vira

Meet The 22-Year-Old Social Media Star Accused Of Forcing Girls Into Prostitution

What Oritsefemi’s Wife Said About Her Mother-In-Law Is Thought-provoking

‘Even though we are fighting I still say happy birthday to you’ -Lanre Gentry to estranged wife Mercy Aigbe

Rihanna Tweets Top-less Picture Of Chris Brown In Bed (Photo)

Mr. P Promise To Sue His Twin, Rude Boy, Show Promoters

Meet Bisi Alimi: “The First Nigerian Gay” To Come Out On CNN

I Need A Woman In My Life Now- Olu Maintain

“I beg my husband to make love to me, sometimes he gives me half chop” – Nigerian woman cries out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *