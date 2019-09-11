‘I Am The Kind Of Girl You Can Take Home To Your Mum’ – Abby Chioma Shares Raunchy New Photo

Abby Chioma, the founder of The Boob Movement is out here reminding everyone she is a spec.

Chioma, took to her Instagram page to share a raunchy image of herself posing in lingerie. She donned a lacy black bra and matching panties.

Read Also: Abby Chioma, founder of the boobs movement exposes her breast in these graphic photos

Captioning her post, Chioma said she is the kind of woman anyone would be proud to take home to their mom.

I’m the kinda girl you can take home to your mom, but I’ll give you a blowjob on the way there. ‘